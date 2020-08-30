Lyon Beat Wolfsburg, Clinch Record Women’s Champions League Title

French club Lyon have emerged champions of this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League after beating Wolfsburg 3-1 in Sunday’s final.

Lyon have now won seven women’s Champions League titles also they have clinched the last four editions.

Wolfsburg, who are two-time champions of the competition, last won it in 2014.

Lyon took the lead in the 25th minute through Eugenie Le Sommer before Saki Kumagai doubled their lead one minute before the end of the first half.

Ten minutes into the second half Alexandra Popp got on the score sheet for Wolfsburg to make it 2-1.

But in the 88th minute Sara Bjoerk Gunnarsdottir got the third goal to seal the win for Lyon.

By James Agberebi

