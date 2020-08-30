Osimhen Savours Napoli Friendly Win Over L’Aquila

Victor Osimhen has celebrated Napoli’s friendly win against Italian fourth division club L’Aquila at the Patini Stadium, Castel Di Sangro, reports Completesports.com.

Napoli won the game 11-0 with Osimhen netting a hat-trick and bagging an assist.

The Super Eagles striker opened scoring in the 2nd minute and quickly got on the score sheet again In the 3rd minute.



He then completed his hat-trick in the eight minute to put his side 4-0 up.

Other scorers for Napoli are Dries Martens, Hirving Lozano, Ghoulam Faouzi and Lorenzo Insigne.

“Impressive win @sscnapoli 💙🤍,” Osimhen tweeted.

Napoli next friendly game is against Teramo on Friday, September 4.

