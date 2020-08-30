Rohr’s Left-Back Target Zaidu Joins Porto On Five-Year Deal

FC Porto have announced the signing of Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi from Santa Clara on a five-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Zaidu caught the eye following his impressive showing for Santa Clara in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season.

The 23-year-old scored one goal in 24 league appearances for the modest side.

Porto beat off strong competition from Greek club Olympiacos to sign the left-back.

“I will give everything on the field, for the fans and for everyone at the club,” Zaidu told the club’s official website.

Zaidu has previously played for Portuguese club Gil Vicente and Mirandela.

By Adeboye Amosu

