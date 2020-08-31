Aina, Troost-Ekong’s Market Values Drop Ahead New Serie A Season

Super Eagles defenders, Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong have seen their market values drop, according to the recent statistics published by Transfermarkt.

Aina who stars for Italian Serie A side, Torino, had his highest market value at €10 million as at June 6, 2019, but has dropped to €7 million.

The 23-year old Nigeria international right-back has been a regular feature in Torino’s starting line-up in the past two seasons, clocking 4,234 minutes in 62 Serie A appearances.

Also, 25-year old Troost-Ekong who plies his football trade at Italian Serie A síde, Udinese previously had his highest market value at €4 million as at December 20, 2018, but has dropped to €3.20 million.

The Super Eagles centre-back also has remained a a regular choice in Udinese’s defence line for the pasttwo seasons and has made 65 Serie A appearances,…