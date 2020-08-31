Akpeyi Ruled Out For Rest Of Kaizer Chiefs’ Season With Concussion

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has been ruled out for the two remaining games of the season after suffering a concussion on Sunday against Bidvest Wits, reports Completesports.com

The Nigeria goalkeeper collided with Bidvest Wits’ Mxolisi Macuphu while attempting to punch the ball in the 43rd minute.

The 34-year-old received medical attention on the pitch before he was strechered off later.

Akpeyi was replaced by Bruce Bvuma late in the first half.

“Daniel Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits. He is ruled out for the next two matches. The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process,” reads a tweet on Kaizer Chiefs’s official Twitter handle on Monday.

The 34-year-old is now out of contention for Wednesday’s home clash against Chippa United and last match of the season against Baroka.

He has made 25 league appearances for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

