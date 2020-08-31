Chukwueze, Nwakali Clash On Matchday-1

Samuel Chukwueze will clash with compatriot, Kelechi Nwakali when Villarreal CF host newly prompted SD Huesca on matchday-1 of the 2020/2021 Laliga Santander season on Sunday September 13, Completesports.com reports.

While Nwakali is in manager Michel ‘s [Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz], first team of Huesca, Spanish-born Nigerian forward, Kevin Carlos Omoruyi will have to fight from the club’s B team.

Ramon Azeez’s Granada will start the new campaign.with a home match against Athletic Bilbao also on Sunday September 13.

Laliga released the fixtures for the new season on Monday, but the the matchday-one schedules are staggered, giving respite to clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla due to their involvement in European competitions. However, the opening day matches that involve Nigerian players are not affected.

While three fixtures of the matchday-1 involving the four clubs have…