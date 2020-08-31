Dennis Hails Club Brugge Important Win Over Genk

Emmanuel Dennis says Club Brugge were super motivated to beat KRC Genk in Sunday’s Belgian Pro League clash, reports Completesports.com.

The visitors won the game 2-1 with Dennis providing the assist for Hans Vanaken’s opening goal in the 25th minute.

The Nigeria international was named man of the match for his impressive performance in the game.

“Of course I am very happy that we were able to take three points today. After all the negative comments from past week, we were super motivated to come and win here.

Read Also: Plateau State Director Of Sports Promises To Support Teqball In The State

“If that succeeds, then of course you cannot but be happy . Also with the fact that we, especially in the first half, could hurt Genk a lot of times.

“And actually we should have scored more than once I thought. Luckily Hans (Vanaken) was well placed on one of my infiltrations to head the ball in so that we could rest…