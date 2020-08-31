Egbo Chase Albanian Super Cup Title With KF Tirana 

Former Nigeria international Ndubuisi Egbo has the chance to land another silverware for KF Tirana when they take on Teuta Durres, in the Albanian Super Cup on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Egbo made history last season when he became the first African coach to lead a club to win a European league title following his feat with Tirana.

A win for Egbo and his Tirana side against Teuta Durres will see them stretch their record Albanian Super Cup title to 12.

Tirana will be desperate to become Super Cup champions again having last won the country’s season curtain-raiser in 2017.

While for Teuta Durres, they will be eyeing a first ever Super Cup title after finishing runners-up in 1994, 2000 and 2005.

KF Tirana will go into Monday’s encounter with revenge in their minds after they were beaten 2-0 by Teuta Durres in…