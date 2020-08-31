Egbo’s Tirana Suffer Defeat In Albanian Super Cup

Ndubuisi Egbo’s KF Tirana lost 2-1 to Teuta Durres in the Albanian Super Cup which was decided on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

It is Teuta Durres’ first ever Albanian Super Cup title after finishing runners-up in 1994, 2000 and 2005.

Tirana, who hold the record for the most wins in the competition after 11 Super Cup titles last won it in 2017.

Rubin Hebaj got Teuta Durres’ two goals while Jurgen Vrapi scored Tirana’s goal.

Hebaj opened scoring in the 21st minute before doubling their lead in the 35th minute.

And with 13 minutes left in the game Vrapi reduced the deficit for Tirana but Teuta Durres held on for the win.

It would be recalled that Teuta Durres beat Tirana 2-0 in the Albanian Cup final last season.

By James Agberebi

