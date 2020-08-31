Felagha Ex-Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles Goalkeeper Dies

Former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles goalkeeper John Felagha has died, Completesports.com reports.

The demise of Felagha was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The NFF who did not disclose the cause of his death, stated that Felagha passed away in Senegal on Sunday.

“Former National U17 and U20 goal keeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the NFF wrote.

Felagha was a member of the Golden Eaglets squad that finished runners-up at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Nigeria.

Also Read: Egbo Chase Albanian Super Cup Title With KF Tirana

He also made the Flying Eagles squad that featured at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

The Flying Eagles squad at the 2013 U-20 World Cup had players like Super Eagles trio Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and Shehu Abdullahi.

He made two…