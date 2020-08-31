Fernandez Argentina President Urges Messi To Return Home

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has advised Lionel Messi to return to his homeland and finish his career at his former youth team club Newell’s Old Boys.

Messi,33, shocked the world of football last week by informing Barcelona of his intentions to move on this summer following a turbulent season at the Nou Camp.

He has been most strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, where he would link up with his previous manager Pep Guardiola again.

But some believe he could be tempted with going back to Newell’s, who he represented at youth level between 1994-2000 before making the move to Spain at the age of just 13.

And speaking on Argentinean TV channel C5N, Fernandez said: “You are in our hearts and we have never seen you play in our country.

“Give…