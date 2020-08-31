‘First Win Of The Season’- Onyekuru Thrilled With Monaco’s Victory Against Metz

Monaco winger Henry Onyekuru is in buoyant mood following the side’s 1-0 win against their hosts Metz on Sunday at the Stade Saint- Symphorien, reports Completesports.com.

Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi scored the winning goal for Monaco in the 22nd minute.

Niko Kovac’s men finished the game with 10-men after Youssouf Fofana was sent off early in the second half.



Onyekuru featured for 59 minutes before he was replaced by Jean Eudes Aholou.

The Nigeria international took to the social media to celebrate the win.

”First win of the season,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Onyekuru has made two league appearances for Monaco this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

