Gerrard Hopes To Have Aribo Back For Dundee United Clash

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes to have Joe Aribo back for the Gers next Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo has missed Rangers last three league games due to injury.

Rangers next host Dundee United at the Ibrox Park after the international break and Gerrard is hoping to have a fully fit Aribo for the game.

“I am hoping to have a real selection dilemma when we come back to play Dundee United as I am hoping to have Joe Aribo back, Jermain Defoe and Leon [Balogan] was back in the squad today,”Aribo told the club’s official website.

“So that is how we need to be as a squad – it needs to be very difficult to pick 11 and it is at the moment.”

“So we will see how the next couple of weeks present themselves, but I am still looking to make the squad we have stronger, but I am…