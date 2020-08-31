Kalu Set To Join Fenerbahce On Loan

Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu is on the verge of completing a loan move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu has featured in Girondis Bordeaux’s two Ligue 1 games this season.

Last season, the pacy winger scored one goal and provided two assists in 21 league appearances for Les Girondis.

Read Also: Aina, Troost-Ekong’s Market Values Drop Ahead New Serie A Season

According to EuroSport’s journalist, Fenerbahce have reached agreement with Kalu but are still in discussion with Bordeaux to finalise the deal.

Fenerbahce as part of the agreement will pay Kalu’s full salary for the loan period.

Galatasaray have also been linked with a move for the player.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…