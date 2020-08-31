Mikel Touch And Go For Stoke City League Opener Vs Millwall

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil is sweating on John Mikel Obi’s fitness ahead of his side’s opening fixture of the new season against Millwall, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel was not included in the Potters squad for Saturday’s Carabao Cup clash against Blackpool.

Instead the former Chelsea star trained on Saturday morning to build up his fitness ahead of the new campaign.

The 33-year-old is playing catch up having left Trabzonspor five months ago but he has friendlies against Leeds (tomorrow at the training ground) and Newcastle United (at St James’s Park on Saturday) to help before a trip to Millwall in the Championship on September 12.

O’Neill said: “John Obi’s not played since March when he left Trabzonspor. In that period he’s only been training on his own. He’s now done a week or 10 days training with us…