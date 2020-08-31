Mkhitaryan Joins AS Roma From Arsenal On Permanent Deal

Armenia star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Arsenal to join Roma on a permanent basis after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Arsenal confirmed Mkhitaryan’s transfer to Roma on their official website on Monday.

Mkhitaryan spent most of last season on loan with the Serie A side, scoring nine goals in 27 games.

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal from Manchester United in January 2018, in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez.

He went on to score nine goals in 58 games for the Gunners, helping them reach the 2019 Europa League final.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Serie A side AS Roma on a permanent basis,” Arsenal said in the statement.

“Micki leaves us following his season-long loan in Italy. We have agreed to terminate his contract with us by mutual consent to allow him to join Roma in a permanent move.



“The Armenia…