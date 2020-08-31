Silva Hopes To Help Real Sociedad Win First Laliga Title In 39 Years

Real Sociedad new signing, David Silva, says he will help the Imanol Alguacil’s men compete ambitiously for the Laliga Santander title in 2020/2021 season despite the presence of favourites like Real Madrid and Barcelona, Completesports.com reports.

It will be a remarkable feat if Sociedad dust all challengers next season and win their first Spanish top flight League title in 39 years.

Silva is ambitious to win his first Laliga Santander title. He won Copa del Rey with Valencia in 2007/2008 season.

Sociedad have won two Laliga titles – in 1980/81 and 1981/82 seasons, and finished in second spot in three other occasions – 1979/80, 1987/88 and in 2002/2003.

Silva says Sociedad who finished sixth in the 2019/20 Laliga Santander are good playing side and can now be more ambitious to win the ultimate prize.

“I’m really excited to get started here and meet my new team-mates and the club staff,” Silva who won four Premier League titles, five EFL Cup…