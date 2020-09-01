5 Whose Market Values Have Dropped

In this report , Complete Sports highlights five Nigerian footballers whose market values at different European clubs have plummeted, according to recent appraisals published by Transfermarkt.

Alex IWOBI (Everton – From €32.00m to €25.50m)

The former Arsenal forward arrived Everton on a celebrated €30million move last season but failed to impress in his first season for the Toffees.

And due to his dismal showing for the Goodison Park outfit, The Nigerian ‘s highest market value which previously stood at €32.00m at September 12, 2019 has dropped significantly to €25.50m of recent.

The 24-year old will need to up his game this season to shore up his value as well as keep his shirt in Everton’s starting eleven.

Henry ONYEKURU (Monaco – From €13.00m to €6.00m)

The pacy Nigeria international whose highest market value once stood at €13.00m in June 4, 2019 has seen his value dropped drastically to €6.00m of recent.



