Al Nassr Ahmed Musa’s Club Interested In Arsenal Midfielder Ozil

Ahmed Musa’s Saudi Arabian topflight club Al Nassr are interested in signing Arsenal midfield star Mesut Ozil, Turkish media outlet Fanatik reports.

The report claims that Al Nassr have offered to pay Ozil an annual salary of £15 million if he joins this summer.

The Saudi professional league is in its closing stages and will end on September 9th.

Al Nassr’s officials would like to sign Ozil at the earliest. They hope to have him at the club before the start of next season but if they fail to find an agreement, they will look to sign him next year.

Ozil has made it clear that he plans to see out the remaining year of his contract with Arsenal.

Also Read: Ex-Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles Goalkeeper Felagha Dies

The Gunners are keen on offloading him this summer but due to his high wages and a lack of interest in the number 10 from other clubs, it has been assumed that he would remain an Arsenal player until…