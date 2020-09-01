Aliyu, Cyprian Shine In Croatian Top Flight, 2nd Leagues; Rohr Alerted

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has been Alerted to monitor the duo of Ibrahim Aliyu (Bravo) – a striker, and goalkeeper, Matthew Cyprian who are getting good media reviews following their Impressive performances for their respective Croatian clubs.

Aliyu, a striker, excelled with the U-19 team of NK Locomotiva Zagreb, the club that finished second in the Prva HNL – the Croatian top flight league last term, and the 18 year old has been promoted to the senior team and given shirt number 21.

Described as a player with the strength and power of Daniel Amokachi, Aliyu scored nine goals in nine games for the U-19 side, a performance that got him promoted by the coach, Goran Tomic, to the first team that will compete in the play-off of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League qualification.

Nicknamed “Bravo” by his teammates, Aliyu is the newest player getting rave reviews in the media in Croatia and the former Flying Eagles invitee’s tactical prowess, speed and goal…