Ambrose Makes Scottish League Team Of The Week

Former Nigeria international and Livingston defender Efe Ambrose has been included in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Team of the Week, Completesports.com reports.

The SPFL announced the Team of the Week on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Ambrose, 31, is the only Livingston player who made the list.

The 2013 AFCON winner’s inclusion is as a result of his impressive performance in Livingston’s 1-0 win against Ross County at the weekend.

“Started in his natural position for the first time this season and excelled as Livingston defeated Ross County on Saturday,” SPFL wrote.

“In addition to his defensive duties, Ambrose’s range of passing was a major plus for the West Lothian side in their 1-0 triumph.”

The game against Ross County was Ambose’s fifth appearance for Livingston in the league.

The win was…