Bellerin Attracting Interest From Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have made a bid of £25m plus £5m in add-ons for Arsenal right-back, Héctor Bellerín.

PSG were in almost daily contact with Arsenal last week for Bellerin and they have now made a move as they seek to strengthen after their Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants, too, have shown an interest in Bellerín this summer and so have Juventus. The 25-year-old is under contract until June 2023.

Also Read: Ozil Not Interested In Joining Musa’s Al Nassr

It adds up to a teaser for the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, who has spent £41m in fees already this summer on Pablo Mari from Flamengo and Lille’s Gabriel Magalhães.

He has also signed the free agents, Cedric Soares and Willian and, with book-balancing a pre-requisite in straitened times for the club, it is expected that he will have to sell somebody at some point.

Arsenal are willing to listen to…