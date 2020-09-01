CAF, NFF, Celebrate Troost-Ekong At 27

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), have sent birthday greetings to Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong who turned 27 years on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

The football bodies sent their birthday wishes via their verified Twitter handles.

CAF wrote: “Nigerian centre back William Troost-Ekong celebrates his 27th birthday today!”

And according to the NFF:”Happy birthday, @NGSuperEagles defender, @WTroostEkong.”

Troost-Ekong was born in the Netherlands into a mixed Dutch and Nigerian family.

After playing football at youth level in England for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, Troost-Ekong began his senior career in the Netherlands with FC Groningen and FC Dordrecht.

After being linked abroad with transfers to Celtic among others, he signed for Belgian club KAA Gent in July 2015 and was…