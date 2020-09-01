Ceballos Madrid Midfielder Set For Loan Return To Arsenal

Dani Ceballos is set to return to Arsenal for a second season-long loan spell from LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

Arsenal and Madrid are working to finalise a deal for the 2020-21 campaign that is again not expected to include an option for Arsenal to buy Ceballos permanently.

The 24-year-old has already agreed to move back to the Emirates following talks with manager Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos spent last season at the Emirates, making 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and finished the season strongly for the FA Cup winners.

Also Read: Barcelona Presidential Candidate Talks Up Guardiola Return

That, along with the desire of Madrid chiefs to run the rule their loaned out players including Ceballos in their bid to freshen up Zinedine Zidane’s squad, initially hit Arsenal’s hopes of re-signing the Spain international. Ceballos trained with the Spanish champions on Monday.

However, Ceballos had settled…