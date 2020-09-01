Dele-Bashiru Stakes Claim For First-Team Place At Watford

Tom Dele-Bashiru is committed to breaking into the first-team at Championship club Watford this year, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru failed to make a league appearance for the Hornets last season following his arrival from Manchester City.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing 19th on the table.

The 20-year-old impressed with 90 minutes during a friendly win against Scunthorpe United at the Vicarae Road last weekend.

“Hopefully I can break into the team this year,” he told the club’s official website.



“I’ve been working hard in training and I think the Championship will be a good opportunity for me to showcase my talent, so hopefully I can secure a starting place in the team.

“I’ve been keeping fit over the summer, I just want to Manchester to see my family and I was working with my…