How Barcelona Wanted Nigeria Striker To Replace Suarez –Agent

Nigerian goalscoring sensation, Victor Osimhen was wanted by top European sides, Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham who all tried to sign the then Lille top scorer.

An agent who is a member of Osimhen’s reps, Roberto Calenda confirmed that Spanish LaLiga giants, Barcelona had wanted the Super Eagles star to replace Luiz Suarez at the Nou Camp.

Osimhen who penned a 5-year deal with Italian Serie A side, Napoli was also on the wishlists of top English Premier League sides, Liverpool and Tottenham before he eventually signed a record 70million deal with the Blues.

And following the move that made Osimhen Africa’s most-expensive player ever, Calenda, while speaking on Radio Marte, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, gives insight into the behind the scene happenings before Napoli eventually won the race for the 21-year old’s signature.

Also Read – INTERVIEW – Simy: My Goal Against Juventus Changed My Career For The…