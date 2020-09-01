Let’s Get Some Wednesday Baseball Picks!

It felt like the longest absence ever …

No baseball season starting on March 26th, football looked like it might not happen after the NHL and NBA seasons were suspended. Well, it’s all back now!

Wednesday Baseball Picks

Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The probable pitchers are Dallas Keuchel, who is sitting with 4 wins and 2 losses and a respectable ERA of just 2.65. He should be toeing the rubber opposite of Trevor Williams, who is 1 and 4, owning a 3.70 ERA.

Here is the rub though. Dallas Keuchel has gotten a lot of help from his infield. One of the first things I do when handicapping baseball games is looking at the starting pitchers’ ERA vs. their xFiP. The left-hander is showing signs of rapid regression. Yes, his ERA is 2.65, but there are lots of balls getting swatted out into the field as his xFip is close to a point and a half higher at 3.95.

On the flip side, the righty, Trevor Williams is pitching with a 3.70 ERA and a 4.63 xFIP. Even though it’s…