Ligue 1: Moses Relishes Nantes Win Over Nimes

Moses Simon has celebrated Nantes hard-fought 2-1 home win against Nimes in a French Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.
The hosts finished the game with nine-men after Imran Louza and Fabio were both sent off.
Andrei Girotto put Nantes ahead with a fine header in the 11th minute, while Louza netted the second from the spot three minutes before the half hour mark.
“Great team work guys with the first victory of the season 💛💚💪 ,”Simon tweeted.
Nantes started the new campaign with a 0-0 away draw at Girondis Bordeaux.
Christian Gourcuff’s side will face Monaco in their next league game on September 13.
