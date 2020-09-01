Mikel Stars In Stoke City’s Friendly Win Over Leeds

John Mikel Obi put up another fine performance as Stoke City recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Premier League outfit Leeds United in a friendly game on Tuesday.

Mikel, who took over the armband from injured Ryan Shawcross after seven minute established himself as a calm presence in a well-marshalled and disciplined five-man midfield until his own substitution on 65 minutes due to match sharpness.

Mikel has now featured in two friendlies since linking up with the Potters on a free transfer last month.



The 32-year-old scored in the 5-0 win against Shrewsbury Town.

Nathan Collins gave Stoke City the lead in the 24th minute slotting the ball home from10 yards.

Lee Gregory flicked into the net Tom Ince’s pinpoint cross for the second goal in the 52nd minute.

Ince capped off a brilliant display by firing home the third goal two minutes after the…