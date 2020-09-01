Osimhen Is Like Beautiful Gazelle

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis says he is looking forward to seeing more of Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian scored a hat-trick in his first game for the Serie A side.

De Laurentiis described the Super Eagles star as a gazelle,a speedy animal and he is anticipating how the club’s gaffer, Gennaro Gattuso will deploy the Nigerian when the Serie A season starts.

“Osimhen? He seems like a beautiful gazelle, now let’s see which formation he will play in,” said De Laurentiisin an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss.

The story in Naples is how Gattuso will change the team’s system to accommodate the Nigerian who scored 18 goals for Lille in his first and only season in France before switching to the Serie A.

Gattuso is expected to switch to 4-2-3-1, with Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne…