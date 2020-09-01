Ozil Not Interested In Joining Musa’s Al Nassr

Mesut Ozil is determined to see out the remaining year of his contract at Arsenal instead of moving to Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

The 31-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team squad, having not featured since before the COVID-19 lockdown in March.

Fanatik has reported that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are ready to tempt Ozil away with an annual salary of around £15million.



And an unnamed Qatari club also wants the German playmaker.

But much to the chagrin of Arsenal’s board, Ozil does not want to leave the north London club and is determined to see out the remaining year of his contract, according to the Telegraph.

Ozil currently gets paid £350,000 per week to not play for the Gunners.

