Rakitic Joins Former Club Sevilla After Barcelona Departure

Barcelona have officially announced the departure of Ivan Rakitic to former club Sevilla.

The Catalan giants made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

“Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic.

“The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5 million euros plus 9m in variables.

“FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future.

“This Wednesday, September 2, starting at 11.00am CEST, the farewell ceremony and subsequent telematic press conference of the player will take place

“Rakitic is leaving Barça after six glittering seasons, in which he has played a key role in winning no fewer than 13 titles.

“The Swiss-born Croatian joined FC Barcelona…