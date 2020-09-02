Awaziem Returns To Porto For Pre-Season Training

Chidozie Awaziem has returned to Portuguese giants FC Porto for pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, reports Completesports.com.

The versatile defender spent last season on loan at Spanish side Leganes.

The 23-year-old was pictured in training with Porto on Monday alongside new signing Zaidu Sanusi.

Read Also: Egbo’s Tirana Suffer Defeat In Albanian Super Cup

Awaziem is expected to leave the Dragons this summer as he is not highly rated by manager Sergio

Conceição.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Awaziem linked up with Porto from Nigeria Professional Football League club El-Kanemi Warriors in 2014.

He has made just 10 league appearances since his arrival at the club, spending time on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Nantes and Turkey’s Caykur Rizespor.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…