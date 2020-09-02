Barcelona Presidential Candidate Talks Up Guardiola Return

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa says that a return to Camp Nou for Pep Guardiola would be a “wonderful solution” for the Catalan giants.

Guardiola enjoyed a spate of success during his four years with La Blaugrana, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns between 2008 and 2012.

Barca have recently appointed Ronald Koeman as Quique Setien’s successor in the Camp Nou dugout, but Freixa believes that a reunion with Guardiola would benefit everyone at the club.



Read Also: Ajax Star Van de Beek Completes Man United Medical Ahead £40m Transfer

Speaking to Goal, Freixa said: “Pep once let it be known that he would like to head the Barca academy in the future, but he would also be a wonderful solution for the first team.

“The important thing is that the team plays successful and exciting football again, and that nothing like what happened against Bayern happens.

“They exposed us…