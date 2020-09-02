Chukwueze Shines In Villareal Win Vs  Sociedad As Aina’s Torino Draw

Samuel Chukwueze was impressive for Villareal as they beat fellow LaLiga side Real Sociedad 2-0 in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly game, Completesports.com reports.

It was Villareal’s fourth test game as they prepare for the 2020/2021 football season.

Villareal got off to a perfect start as they scored in the first minute through former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, who fired home a low drive from the edge of the area after great work from Chukwueze down the right.

Sociedad were awarded a penalty on 18 minutes but Sergio Asenjo kept out Willian José’s penalty with his feet.

And in the 29th minute Paco Alcacer doubled Villareal’s lead from the penalty spot after Moi Gómez was brought down in the area.

Their next pre-season friendly game comes up on Saturday against Levante.

