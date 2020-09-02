Eagles Whose Market Values Have Increased After Great Peeformances

Complete Sports’ SULAIMAN ALAO in this piece presents five Nigeria’s Super Eagles ‘ players who turned out impressively for their respective clubs, which now reflect on their increased market values in a recent appraisals done by Transfermarkt.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City – from €36m to €45m)

Super Eagles and Leicester Cíty midfielder, Ndidi is currently Nigeria’s most valuable player with his market value now standing at €45million.

Ndidi who has been the Foxes’ midfield strongman. since since joining the King Power Stadium outfit saw his market value increased by €9m – from €36m in April, 2020.

The 23-year old is one of Nigeria’s most consistent player both at club and international level.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli – from €27m to €40m)

Osimhen’s value has continued to undergo upward trajectory culminating in his current highest market value which now stands at €40million according to Transfermarkt.

Also Read: How Osimhen Will Adapt…