Eze Pulls Out Of England U-21 Squad

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has pulled out of England U-21 squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Kosovo and Austria due to injury.

The problem is however not serious, with Eze heading back to Crystal Palace as a precaution after feeling his groin.

Eze joined Crystal Palace from Sky Bet Championship club Queens Park Rangers last week.

Chelsea right-back Reece James is also not available for the game due to injury.

Their departures have resulted in a maiden selection for Tariq Lamptey, who has enjoyed a rapid rise at Brighton& Hove Albion since joining from Chelsea in January.

