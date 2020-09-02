Fieldoo Challenge Nigeria Football Scouting Programme Storms Abuja

Nigeria is set to witness a new phase in football scouting programme as European-based football talent scouting coaches and managers will storm Nigeria’s capital, Abuja in November to carry out a one-week football scouting programme.

Fieldoo, a Switzerland based football talent scouting company will storm Abuja in November in search of talented young Nigerian footballers who are ready to excel in Europe.

Over ten coaches from various reputable clubs in Europe will join FIELDOO in Abuja from November 5-11 for this massive project.

A total of 1000 talented players to be selected across various football academies will converge in Abuja for this challenge where the exceptional ones will be picked.

With the venue at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, FIELDOO CHALLENGE NIGERIA is set to revolutionalize football scouting programme in Nigeria with various incentives for football academies/players who will…