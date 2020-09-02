Man United Announce Van De Beek Signing From Ajax

Manchester United have announced the signing of Donny van de Beek from Dutch giants Ajax on a five-year deal.

United confirmed van de Beek’s signing in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Dutch midfielder has signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

“Van de Beek, 23, came through the ranks of the Ajax youth system, making his senior debut in 2015. Experienced in European competitions, he played a key role as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 and also featured in the 2017 Europa League final against United.

“The Netherlands international contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 games last season before the Eredivisie was curtailed.

Speaking on his move to United van de Beek said: “I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history.

“I…