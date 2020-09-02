Manchester United Make Contact With Bayern Star Thiago

Manchester United have made contact with Thiago’s representatives over a move to Old Trafford, according to a report.

Liverpool have widely been considered favourites to sign the departing Bayern Munich midfielder.

But Bild now claim United are looking to muscle in, with the Premier League champions yet to make an offer for the Spaniard.



Luis Suarez has reportedly agreed personal terms over a move to Juventus.

The 33-year-old has been told he’s surplus to requirements at Barcelona by new boss Ronald Koeman.

And now La Gazzetta dello Sport state the former Liverpool is set to form a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Serie A champions.

It’s said a deal of around £9million for the frontman has been thrashed out.

