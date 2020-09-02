My Goal For Crotone Against Juventus Boostes My Career

Super Eagles and Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo is one of Nigeria’s topmost players plying their football trade in Italy, and in In this interview with Calciomercato.com talk, hé relives his career with Crotone so far while singling out his overhead kick goal in the 1-1 draw against Juventus in a Serie A game way back in April 18, 2018 as the defining moment of his career.

The gangling forward then scored 20 goals last season to emerge the first African top scorer in the Serie B as well as helping Crotone regain promotion to the Serie A for the coming season. Simy reveals more in this interview…

You scored 20 goals for Crotone in the Serie B to become the first African to win the top scorer in an Italian professional series. How does that makes you feel?

Simy: I am proud to have reached such an important milestone, above all because great African champions such as, for example, Eto’o and Weah have passed through Italy.

What was the best goal and which was the most…