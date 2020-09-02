Neymar, Di Maria PSG Stars Test Positive For Coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar, Angel Di Maria have tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports in France.

The reports also stated that Leandro Paredes is the third player alongside Neymar and Di Maria to contract the virus.

On Wednesday Ligue 1 club confirmed on that three players returned a positive Covid-19 result.

And L’Equipe later revealed who the unfortunate players were, with the trio understood to have all enjoyed a recent holiday in Ibiza.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the club said in a statement.

“All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine

