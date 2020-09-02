Osimhen To Make Serie A Debut Vs Parma

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is expected to make his first Serie A appearance against Parma on September 20, reports Completesports.com.

The full fixture for the 2020/21 Serie A season was drawn up on Wednesday, with Napoli paired against Parma on matchday one.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille in July.



The 21-year-old scored thrice and bagged an assist in Napoli’s friendly win against fourth division club L’Aquilla last week

Ola Aina’s Torino will be starting the season away to Fiorentina while William Troost-Ekong and his Udinese teammates will be at home to newly-promoted Spezia.

Simy Nwankwo and his Crotone teammates will start the new campaign away to Genoa.

