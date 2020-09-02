Osimhen Will Adapt To Napoli Style Of Play And Score Goals –Agent

Victor Osimhen’s agent, William D’Avila has says the Nigeria international will form a solid striking partnership with Dries Mertens at Napol.

D’Avila adds that Osimhen who arrived the Serie A side on a record 7Omillion transfer fee and penned a 5-year deal is gradually settling in among his new teammates at the club.

The agent while speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss expresses his optimism that Osimhen will come good at Napoli as the former Lille striker is happy and ready to give his best to the club.

“Osimhen is happy with these first days with the blue shirt. Did [Napoli President] De Laurentiis call him a gazelle? He is one of many nicknames added to the list, he is happy with it.

“We are already starting to see the feeling with the team on and off the pitch, but it is clear that he has to train every day and I am sure it will get better and…