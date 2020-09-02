Saka Must Keep His Feet On The Ground At Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Armand Traore believes Bukayo Saka can become a key player at the club should he stay grounded.

Saka enjoyed a campaign with the Gunners last season with his versatility earning him regular playing time first under Mikel Arteta and later Mikel Arteta.

The youngster scored four goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season.

“I think he’s an unbelievable little player. He’s very exciting and I enjoy watching him play,”Traore told talkSPORT.

“The advice I would give him would be stay surrounded by good people because I’ve suffered a lot from that [and] I’ve made really bad choices in my career. If you’re not surrounded by the right people, you will go downhill from there.

“I would tell him to stay at Arsenal. Now, if I had the chance, I would not have left Arsenal and I think I…