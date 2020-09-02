Spain Fantasy is back to RealFevr!

After a gap year, LaLiga’s best fantasy is available once again.

¡Bienvenida Spain Fantasy!

Spain Fantasy, RealFevr’s La Liga fantasy of the 20–21 season, is back and you can create now your Spanish dream team here.

We know that this last season interregnum was taking too long, but now we can finally say it’s over! Your favorite Spanish League fantasy is back, starting today.

La Liga’s first game, Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao, will take place on September 11 at 19h00 GMT+1, which means that the lock, as usual, will happen an hour earlier, at 18h00 GMT+1. Until then, you can move your squad at ease until you have the perfect 15 to lead you to victory.

This is the best time for you to test all the options, check each player’s price, take into account all the variables and form the best squad possible.

Note that if you are a regular user, you can just create 1 team per competition, but if you subscribe to the RealFevr Premium you can create up to 3 teams in…