Suarez Agrees Personal Terms With Serie A Giants Juventus

Uruguayan striker Luiz Suarez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Juventus after being told he can leave Barcelona.

Suarez is set to depart the Nou Camp after he was deemed surplus to requirements by new Barca coach Ronald Koeman.

Should Barca fail to get an offer for Suarez, they would have to fork out £12million to cancel his contract.

Ajax have already confirmed their interest in signing the 33-year-old as they look to bring the player back to Holland.

But a move to Juventus has also been reported, where he could link up with old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was reported over the weekend that Suarez has spoken to Juve chief Pavel Nedved to discuss a potential switch to Italy.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady has now agreed personal terms with the player’s representatives during a second meeting.

The report adds that Suarez is set to pen a…