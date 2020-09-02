Super Eagles To Face Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia In Friendly In October

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in friendlies in October billed for Austria, Completesports.com reports.

This was confirmed by president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick in a statement released on the football body’s verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to Pinnick, the Eagles will take on Cote d’Ivoire on 9th October before facing Tunisia four days later.

He also gave the reason why both friendly games will take place in Austria.

“On the 9th of October, the Super Eagles will play former African champions, Cote D’Ivoire in a friendly game, then face another African giant and former champions Tunisia, four days later, on the 13th.

“Both games will be held in Austria for a few obvious reasons. Due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an ideal venue.

“I’ll have…