Vandrezzer FC To Sign Partnership Deal With Ovation Media Group

In another ‘ovation’ move and in-line with the club’s slogan of DARING TO DO MORE, Vandrezzer FC aka Lions of Naija are set to partner with UK-birthed International outfit, Ovation Media Group.

Despite the lockdown phase, Vandrezzer FC have continued to digitally project it’s activities ranging from rendering financial,medical and moral palliative support to players,staff, government parastatals,ex-internationals, journalists as well as the general public at large. No wonder she exceptionally stands out as the best Digital Football club in Nigeria as enumerated by RESULT Sports and Digital Sports Africa.

In another distinct move at portraying its rainbow uniqueness, Head of Media and Marketing Department George Essien hinted on the club’s planned media partnership with Ovation Group.

“A virtual meeting was held between the President of Vandrezzer Group, Joe Udofia & Ovation Media group, Dele Momodu and an agreement has been reached in principle, but official…