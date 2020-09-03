Agent: Messi Could Stay At Barcelona After Positive Talks

Lionel Messi’s father, who also act as his agent Jorge Messi has hinted that his son could still remain at Barcelona beyond this summer.

Jorge and his entourage met with Barcelona board for showdown talks on Wednesday.

Messi stated last week he would love to leave the club in the wake of 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

His father has told Mediaset that talks with Barcelona went “well”, with there still a chance that an agreement can be reached which allows everyone to remain in their current surroundings.

Quizzed on whether a six-time Ballon d’Or winner could remain with the Blaugrana until the end of his current contract in 2021, Jorge Messi replied with “yes”.

Barca will be hoping that an unwelcome transfer can be avoided at this stage, giving them time to work on convincing their captain that he should prolong his association…